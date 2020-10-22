Advertisement

Manhattan-Ogden schools to stay in hybrid learning

USD 383 Manhattan Ogden board of education
USD 383 Manhattan Ogden board of education(WIBW)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Students in the Manhattan-Ogden school district will remain in the hybrid learning method at least through winter break.

USD 383 board members voted 5-2 Wednesday night to continue the current learning situation, bringing students in person on certain days and staying home for remote learning on others.

The vote followed discussion from students, staff, board members, and community members about the challenges of the situation, and how everyone can work together to meet them. Among the concerns was how to improve student engagement on the days the students are working remotely.

Superintendent Dr. Marvin Wade recommended remaining in the hybrid learning mode, pending any changes in the COVID-19 situation. He said he wanted to assure families that Wednesday’s vote did not mean the board was ignoring current metrics, which show Riley County’s situation improving. Rather, he said they remain concerned about hot spots popping up. In addition, district leaders want to be sure they have a plan to ensure adequate social distancing once all students return in person.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Topeka Apartment Car Crash

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Kansas City man stole a car and crashed it in a Topeka apartment.

News

RCPD corrections officer arrested for domestic battery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
A Riley Co. Police Dept. corrections officer has been arrested for a reported domestic battery.

News

BREAKING: FBI says Iran, Russia meddling in U.S. elections

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
National security officials say they have evidence Iran and Russia have “taken specific actions to influence public opinion” in the U.S. elections.

News

Startups worldwide compete for spot in Topeka’s Plug and Play accelerator program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Topeka’s new animal health accelerator program is aiming to bring innovative startups from around the world to Kansas.

Latest News

News

Community Thanksgiving Dinner organizers make arrangements for socially distant celebration

Updated: 3 hours ago
In-person dinner and meal deliveries are off the menu for the 53rd annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, but organizers are still determined to help those in need.

Coronavirus

KDHE adds North Dakota, Andorra to travel quarantine list

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The KDHE has added two new locations to its travel quarantine list.

Sports

Pair of women’s basketball Wildcats earn Big 12 preseason nods

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee and Rachel Ranke have both been recognized by Big 12 coaches ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Forecast

Wednesday night forecast: Windy & Hot Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Summer tomorrow, winter by next week

News

Parents reminded to check offender registry before trick or treating

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is reminding parents to check the offender registry before going trick or treating on Halloween.

News

Topekans move to end domestic violence

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topekans will be gathering at the Capital Building to work to put an end to domestic violence.