Manhattan-Ogden schools to stay in hybrid learning

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Students in the Manhattan-Ogden school district will remain in the hybrid learning method at least through winter break.

USD 383 board members voted 5-2 Wednesday night to continue the current learning situation, bringing students in person on certain days and staying home for remote learning on others.

The vote followed discussion from students, staff, board members, and community members about the challenges of the situation, and how everyone can work together to meet them. Among the concerns was how to improve student engagement on the days the students are working remotely.

Superintendent Dr. Marvin Wade recommended remaining in the hybrid learning mode, pending any changes in the COVID-19 situation. He said he wanted to assure families that Wednesday’s vote did not mean the board was ignoring current metrics, which show Riley County’s situation improving. Rather, he said they remain concerned about hot spots popping up. In addition, district leaders want to be sure they have a plan to ensure adequate social distancing once all students return in person.

