Advertisement

Man indicted on charges of first degree murder in deaths of two Florida teens, state attorney seeks death penalty

Mark Wilson Jr. was arrested by Putnam County deputies in connection with the slaying of two boys.
Mark Wilson Jr. was arrested by Putnam County deputies in connection with the slaying of two boys.(Source: Putnam County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man arrested for murdering two teenage boys in Melrose in August was indicted on Tuesday.

Mark Wilson Jr. was indicted by a Putnam County Grand Jury on two counts of First Degree Murder, 1 count of Burglary with a Battery, and 1 count of Burglary while Armed.

Wilson Jr. was arrested for killing brothers, 12-year-old Robert Baker and 14-year old Tayten Baker. Wilson was a long time family friend and the aunt’s boyfriend. He was living on the property at the time of the murders.

RELATED STORY: “They always had great dreams:” Family speaks after Melrose double murder suspect arrested

“We are electronically filing our intent to seek the death penalty with a list of aggravating factors,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza in a press conference. “The aggravating factors are the defendant was previously convicted of another capital felony or of a felony in the use of threat of violence to a person. Because these were double homicides committed almost simultaneously, we believe hat aggravator applies.

“Also the capital felony was committed while the defendant was engaged in the commission of a burglary - a forceable felony. We also believe the capital felony are murders were especially heinous, atrocious and cruel. We also believe that they were committed in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner,” he added. "We have consulted with the family before making this decision, as well as consulting with the executive team and homicide prosecutors. I can tell you it was not a difficult decision to make.”

RELATED STORY: Aunt’s boyfriend, family friend arrested in connection to two boys murdered

Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach described Wilson as a ‘sick monster’ on a Facebook post shortly after the incident. According to investigators, Wilson used a hammer and a knife as his murder weapons. The boys' mother and younger sibling were both at home but were unharmed. The father was not at home at the time.

“Our thoughts remain with the family.. who are still grieving their tragic deaths,” said DeLoach during the press conference. “I can say this is truly one of the most horrific crimes scenes that I have ever seen in my life.”

“If there was ever a case for the death penalty, this is the one,” “Larizza said.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas firefighters head to Colorado to assist with wildfires

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
Firefighters from Kansas are headed west to assist with wildfires in Colorado.

News

Defendant to face all-day preliminary hearing in 2019 murder case

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Steve Fry
A Topeka man charged with murder in the shooting death of a teenager will face an all-day preliminary hearing in the case, according to Shawnee County District Court records on Thursday.

News

Gray Co. District Magistrate Judge sets retirement

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
District Magistrate Judge Joey Duncan has set his retirement.

News

Washington Co. nursing home sees positive case of COVID-19

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Linn Community Nursing Home has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in a staff member.

News

SCHD to host free flu vaccination clinic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Health Department will host a free walk-in flu vaccination clinic for VFC eligible residents.

Latest News

News

Kansans may prefer Trump over Biden

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent poll of 755 Kansas voters last week indicates Kansas voters prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden and Roger Marshall over Barbara Bollier.

News

KDHE advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has sent out advisories regarding blue-green algae in Kansas lakes.

News

Man charged with escaping Leavenworth facility

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A man has been federally charged for trying to escape custody at a facility in Leavenworth.

News

Kansas City man indicted on drug, firearms charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Kansas City man has been indicted for charges relating to methamphetamine and firearms.

News

Lawrence moves into Green phase of Smart and Safe School Reopening guidance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Lawrence is now in the Green phase of its Smart and Safe School Reopening guidance.

News

CVS, Walgreens to provide seniors in care facilities COVID-19 vaccines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Seniors in long-term care facilities will be among the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine.