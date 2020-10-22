Man charged with escaping Leavenworth facility

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been federally charged for trying to escape custody at a facility in Leavenworth.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says Michael Thomas, 54, has been charged with escaping from federal custody at the Grossman Residential Reentry Center in Leavenworth.

According to McAllister, the crime is alleged to have happened on March 10, 2020.

McAllister said if convicted Thomas could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

According to McAllister, the U.S. Marshal Service investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Trent Krug is prosecuting.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.