Lawrence man charged in bank robbery

James Pugh has been indicted for a Lawrence bank robbery.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has been federally charged for a January bank robbery.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says James Pugh, 58, of Lawrence, is charged with one count of bank robbery.

According to McAllister, the indictment alleges that on Jan. 21, 2020, he robbed the Landmark Bank at 2710 Iowa St.

McAllister said if convicted, Pugh could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

McAllister said he commends the Lawrence Police Department, the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jabari Wamble for their work on the case.

