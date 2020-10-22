Kickoff moved up for Thursday’s Junction City-Highland Park football game

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The kickoff time for Thursday night’s high school game between Junction City and Highland Park has been moved up a half-hour because of possible thunderstorms in the Topeka area.

According to the JC Post, kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka.

Kickoff had been set for 7 p.m., but was changed to avoid potential thunderstorms, Junction City High School athletic director Matt Westerhaus told the radio station.

