Advertisement

Kickoff moved up for Thursday’s Junction City-Highland Park football game

The kickoff time for the Junction City-Highland Park high school football game has been moved to 6:30 p.m. Thursday to avoid possible thunderstorms, according to the JC Post. (MGN)
The kickoff time for the Junction City-Highland Park high school football game has been moved to 6:30 p.m. Thursday to avoid possible thunderstorms, according to the JC Post. (MGN)(KOLO)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The kickoff time for Thursday night’s high school game between Junction City and Highland Park has been moved up a half-hour because of possible thunderstorms in the Topeka area.

According to the JC Post, kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka.

Kickoff had been set for 7 p.m., but was changed to avoid potential thunderstorms, Junction City High School athletic director Matt Westerhaus told the radio station.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Emporia City Commission extends mask mandate

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Emporia city commissioners on Wednesday extended a mask mandate until Nov. 21, according to KVOE Radio.

News

Plans progressing on new Casey’s store in downtown Manhattan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Plans are progressing on a new Casey's convenience store on the south edge of downtown Manhattan, according to KMAN Radio.

Forecast

Thursday forecast: Windy and warm, storms tonight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
80s today, 40s tomorrow

Kansas Prep Zone

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Seaman’s Reid Cowan

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Seaman’s Reid Cowan

Latest News

Sports

Students gather in support of suspended Wamego High School football coach

Updated: 8 hours ago
Dozens of students gathered Wednesday morning at the Wamego School District office in protest of the suspension of head Wamego Football coach Weston Moody.

News

’Black Lives Matter’ painting removed from Veteran’s Park

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Crews removed the ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural in the Veteran’s Park parking lot Wednesday.

Wednesdays Child

Wednesday’s Child - Brissa

Updated: 8 hours ago
Brissa is charismatic and kind. She likes to stay active, doing activities such as running and exercising. Brissa also enjoys music and likes to sing and dance to her favorite songs.

Topeka Car Crash Whispering Pines Apartment

Updated: 8 hours ago
A man stole a car in Kansas City and crashed it in a Topeka apartment.

Sports

Emporia High head football coach Corby Milleson fired

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Emporia Public Schools Board of Education voted 5-0 Wednesday night to fire Emporia High head football coach Corby Milleson, according to a report by the Emporia Gazzette.

News

Topeka Apartment Car Crash

Updated: 9 hours ago
Kansas City man stole a car and crashed it in a Topeka apartment.