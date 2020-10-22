Advertisement

KDHE advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae

(KFYR)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has sent out advisories regarding blue-green algae in Kansas lakes.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism have revised its list of public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. It said advisories are as follows:

  • Watch
  • Advisories Lifted 10/22/20
    • Brown State Fishing Lake, Brown County
    • Camp Hawk Lake, Harvey County
    • Prairie Center Park Pond, Johnson County

The KDHE has also provided warning protocols for when a warning for blue-green algae is issued. It said the protocols are as follows:

  • Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.
  • Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.
  • Water contact should be avoided.
  • Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.
  • Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.
  • If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.
  • Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

The KDHE said it has a separate set of protocols for lakes under a watch. It said a watch means blue-green algae have been detected and a harmful bloom is present or likely to develop. It said it encourages residents to avoid areas under watch and keep pets and livestock away from the water. It said during a watch it recommends the following:

  • Water may be unsafe for humans/animals.
  • Avoid areas of algae accumulation and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.
  • Swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms.
  • Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact.
  • Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portion only.

The KDHE said it investigates publicly-accessible bodies of water for blue-green algae when it gets reports of potential blooms in Kansas waters. It said based on credible field observational sampling results, it reports on potentially harmful conditions.

For more information on blue-green algae in Kansas, click here.

