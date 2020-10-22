Advertisement

KDA schedules second hearing for Wichita Co. LEMA Plan

A hearing will take place to consider a LEMA plan for Wichita County
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Wichita Co. residents will get another chance to plead their case for a LEMA Plan.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says a second public hearing will be held on Friday, Nov. 20, at 9 a.m., in Leoti to consider a Local Enhanced Management Area management plan in a designated area in Wichita Co.

According to the KDA, the virtual hybrid hearing will provide the opportunity for in-person oral statements as well as virtual participation.

The KDA said the Western Kansas Groundwater Management District No. 1 has recommended the approval of the plan which was found acceptable for consideration by the Acting Chief Engineer of the Kansas Department of Agriculture. It said after the first hearing held on Aug. 14, it was decided that the three initial requirements for approval of the plan are satisfied.

According to the KDA, the second hearing will consider whether the proposed corrective control provisions in the LEMA plan are sufficient and whether the plan shall be accepted or rejected or if modifications should be proposed.

The KDA said written statements can be sent to it via mail to WHC LEMA, c/o Ronda Hutton, 1320 Research Park Drive, Manhattan, Kansas 66502; faxed to 785-564-6777; or e-mailed to Ronda.Hutton@ks.gov. It said comments will be accepted if delivered on or before Friday, Dec. 4.

More details on the hearing can be found here.

