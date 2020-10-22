Kansas City man indicted on drug, firearms charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man has been indicted for charges relating to methamphetamine and firearms.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says Cody Justice, 31, of Kansas City, is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to McAllister, the crimes are alleged to have happened on Sept. 17, 2020, in Wyandotte County.

McAllister said if convicted, Justice could face no less than five years and no more than 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $5 million on the drug charge, no less than five years and no more than 40 years and a fine of up to $250,000 on the charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and up to 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000 on the other firearm charge.

According to McAllister, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Terra Morehead is prosecuting.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.