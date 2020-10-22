Advertisement

Kansans may prefer Trump over Biden

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent poll of 755 Kansas voters last week indicates Kansas voters prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden and Roger Marshall over Barbara Bollier.

That poll taken October 18-20 by the New York Times and Siena College Research Institute shows that 48% of Kansans would vote for Donald Trump, 41% for Joe Biden.

The poll also indicated that 46% of Kansas voters would vote for Roger Marshall, while 42% favored Barbara Bollier.

The poll showed 58% of Kansans plan to vote in person, 20% plan to vote before Election Day, and only 20% plan to vote by mail, while 2% are still unsure of how they will be voting

Keep in mind the poll was taken from Oct. 18-20 and the margin of error is 4%

