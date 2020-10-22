Junior Achievement releases 6th edition of Kansas College and Career Guide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Junior Achievement of Kansas has released its 6th edition of the Kansas College and Career Guide.

Junior Achievement of Kansas says the Kansas College and Career Guide helps students, teachers, counselors, parents and others direct students toward information on their future careers. It said the guide provides lists of fields of study and where students can take the programs at postsecondary education institutions in the state.

According to Junior Achievement, the primary areas in the guide are as follows:

Job Listings – Making up over half of the Guide, more than 200 jobs are listed with a brief description of the job, beginning, median and experienced wages, education level needed along with a list of Kansas postsecondary education institutions that can provide the correct degree/certificate needed. The job chart is also coded to highlight job interests based on the Holland Code.

Holland Code - The Holland Occupational and Personality Model is a popular tool dividing job seekers into six personality types: Conventional, Realistic, Investigative, Artistic, Social and Enterprising. The Guide contains the brief personality survey and then relates the answers to the student’s top 3 personality types in the job listings section.

Articles – The Guide includes articles that discuss part-time jobs, how to improve your resume while in college, along with information about career readiness.

Resumes and Cover Letters – Included are copies of both resumes and cover letters. One example is given of what NOT to do, and the other shows a typical resume and cover letter with explainers.

Kansas Details – The Guide certainly encourages Kansas students to study at a state postsecondary educational institute along with topics covering why Kansas is a good place to stay after schooling is over by focusing on cost of living and what’s available in-state.

“Every year we take a look at the Guide and decide what is still relevant, what needs to change and what is missing to help out Kansas students more,” said Ashley Charest, President, Junior Achievement of Kansas. “This year’s 6th annual edition includes updated job charts to focus on everywhere a student can go to school for their right degree along with adding articles that will help both high school and college students, in preparation for their first “real” career job.”

Junior Achievement said the Kansas College and Career Guide can be found online or print copies are available through its office. It said the Guide is also given to middle and high school students that get Junior Achievement programming through their school.

For more information about Junior Achievement of Kansas, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.