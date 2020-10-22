Jeff West cancels football game after positive COVID test; 82 under quarantine
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WIBW) - Friday’s football game between Holton and Jeff West has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test at Jeff West.
After contract tracing completed by the Jefferson County Health Dept., 82 students and staff were placed under quarantine.
The Tigers' game Oct. 16 scheduled against Sabetha had previously been canceled due to “many players” being potentially exposed to a postive case of the virus.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.