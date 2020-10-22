Jeff West cancels football game after positive COVID test; 82 under quarantine

(WIBW) - Friday’s football game between Holton and Jeff West has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test at Jeff West.

After contract tracing completed by the Jefferson County Health Dept., 82 students and staff were placed under quarantine.

The Tigers' game Oct. 16 scheduled against Sabetha had previously been canceled due to “many players” being potentially exposed to a postive case of the virus.

NEW: Tomorrow’s Holton @ Jeff West football game has been canceled due to a positive COVID test at Jeff West.



82 students & staff are under quarantine. #KPZ — Marleah Campbell (@wibwMarleah) October 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.