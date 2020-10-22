Infant taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash in south-central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An infant was taken to a local hospital after a three-vehicle collision Thursday morning just south of downtown Topeka, police said.

The infant’s injuries weren’t believed to be serious.

The collision was reported around 7:30 a.m. at S.W. 21st and Van Buren.

Police at the scene said the crash occurred in the left westbound lane when a white Chevrolet pickup truck had slowed to turn left.

A black Chevrolet Cruze car that was behind the pickup truck slowed, but was rear-ended by a blue Ford Fiesta, police said.

The collision sent the Cruze into the back of the pickup truck.

An infant who was properly restrained in the Cruze was taken to a local hospital for observation by American Medical Response ambulance. Police said the infant’s mother accompanied the child in the ambulance.

Westbound traffic on S.W. 21st between S. Kansas Avenue and S.W. Van Buren was blocked for about an hour as crews cleared the scene.

Eastbound traffic on S.W. 21st was allowed to proceed through the area.

Both the Cruze and Fiesta had extensive front-end damage. The pickup truck was able to be driven away from the scene.

