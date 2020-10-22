I-470 bridge maintenance to start in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bridge maintenance project on I-470 will start at the end of October.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says a bridge maintenance project on the westbound I-470 to westbound I-70 ramp and bridge in Topeka is scheduled to start on Friday, Oct. 30, weather permitting.

KDOT said work will start at 6 p.m. on Friday, and continue 24 hours a day until around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. It said the project includes deck patching along the centerline of the bridge to fill numerous potholes with polyester polymer concrete.

According to KDOT, the ramp and bridge will be closed for the duration of the project and drivers will need to find an alternate route. It said a detour will not be posted.

KDOT said PCI Roads, LLC of St. Michael, Minn., is the contractor on the $132,000 project.

KDOT said it urges all drivers to be alert and obey traffic signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

To stay aware of all KDOT construction projects, click here.

