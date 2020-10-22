Highland Park HS cancels game after player tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park High School has canceled their game scheduled for October 22 against Junction City High School after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the school, the player was exposed by an outside employer. Football players and coaching staff have been moved to remote learning as they await health department guidance.
