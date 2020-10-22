Gray Co. District Magistrate Judge sets retirement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - District Magistrate Judge Joey Duncan has set his retirement.

Kansas Courts says District Magistrate Judge Joey Duncan of Gray County will retire on Dec. 31, after serving the county for 20 years.

According to the Court, Duncan was elected judge in 200 and has served five four-year terms. It said he has overseen juvenile and civil cases in Ford Co. It said Gray and Ford counties are part of the 16th Judicial District, which also is composed of Clark, Comanche, Kiowa and Meade counties.

The Court said Duncan said he was inspired to become a judge after serving as a youth group leader in his church and working as a baseball umpire.

“I really enjoyed working with youth,” Duncan said. “So many young people come from broken homes. I wanted to make a difference in their lives.”

According to the Court, Duncan is from Great Bend and graduated from Cimarron High School. It said he worked for the Gray Co. Road Department for 25 years before becoming a judge.

“The most satisfying part of my job is when I get a phone call or a letter from someone thanking me for what happened in their case,” Duncan said.

The Court said Duncan encourages those interested in becoming a district magistrate judge to study Kansas statutes and the requirements to be a judge.

According to the Court, Duncan is also a municipal judge for the City of Cimarron and plans to continue that position.

The Court said Duncan and his wife have two sons and four grandchildren.

The Court said district magistrate judges in the 16th Judicial District are elected by partisan ballot. It said Duncan was last elected to a four-year term in November of 2016.

