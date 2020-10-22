Emporia High head football coach Corby Milleson fired

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Public Schools Board of Education voted 5-0 Wednesday night to fire Emporia High head football coach Corby Milleson. Two board members abstained from the vote.

Milleson has coached at Emporia since 2014.

Board members spent nearly 90 minutes in executive session before taking the vote. Under the motion they approved, Milleson will continue to be paid for the remainder of the season. No reason has been provided as to why Milleson’s contract was terminated.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.