Emporia City Commission extends mask mandate

By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EMP0RIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Masks will continue to be required in many public places in Emporia after action was taken Wednesday night by the city commission, KVOE Radio reports.

During its meeting, Emporia city commissioners voted to extend the city’s mask ordinance until Nov. 21.

The ordinance was enacted to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to KVOE, Emporia city commissioners approved the agenda item after it was formally presented by City Attorney Christina Montgomery.

Emporia Mayor Danny Giefer called this the right move for the time, KVOE reports.

The COVID-19 mask ordinance calls for masks in both indoor and outdoor spaces where people can’t maintain six-feet of social distancing. Masks also are required in health-care settings and public transportation.

Businesses and nonprofits are required to have their employees, customers and visitors wear masks if they are in spaces where social distancing can’t be followed or in areas where food is prepared or served.

