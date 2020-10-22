Advertisement

Elton John has his own Barbie doll

Elton John teamed up with Mattel to create a Barbie inspired by the iconic singer.
Elton John teamed up with Mattel to create a Barbie inspired by the iconic singer.(Source: David Furnish/Mattel/Walmart via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Elton John has teamed up with Mattel to create his very own Barbie collector’s doll.

The launch has been timed with the 45th anniversary of John’s legendary 1975 Dodger Stadium concert. A picture of John at the concert is printed on the front of every box.

The Barbie herself is dressed in classic Elton John style, with platform boots and pink-tinted glasses.

The doll’s jacket and boots also have rainbow stripes, a nod to the singer’s decades of activism in the LGBTQ community.

The Barbie is available now at Walmart.com.

