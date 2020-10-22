Advertisement

CVS, Walgreens to provide seniors in care facilities COVID-19 vaccines

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Seniors in long-term care facilities will be among the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Congressman Roger Marshall says the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Defense have announced agreements with CVS and Walgreens to provide and administer COVID-19 vaccines to residents of long term care facilities around the nation, with no out of pocket costs.

According to Marshall, this is the latest step in actions to develop and distribute a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. He said all nursing homes in the U.S. have 15-minute point of care testing and have been given additional personal protective equipment.

“I am committed to ensuring that one of the most vulnerable populations is prioritized and protected against COVID-19,” said U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. “That’s why the administration is putting nursing homes and assisted living facilities at the front of the line so that those who wish to receive the vaccine will have the opportunity to do so at no cost to them. But let me clear, no one will be required to receive a vaccine. That will be a decision for Americans and their physician.”

Marshall said as part of the distribution program, a vaccine will be available for residents in all long-term care facilities, including skilled nursing facilities, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, residential care homes and adult care homes. He said on Friday every state began submitting distribution plans for a vaccine based on CDC guidelines. He said the CDC will post summaries of each jurisdiction’s plan online, allowing for transparency.

