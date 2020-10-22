Advertisement

Carbondale boil water advisory lifted

(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A boil water advisory for the City of Carbondale in Osage Co. has been lifted.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Carbondale in Osage County. It said the advisory was issued due to a loss of pressure in the system. It said failure to maintain the right pressure can lead to a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

The KDHE said public water supplies in Kansas take all measures necessary to warn customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. It said it is the only agency with the ability to rescind a boil water advisory after testing at a certified laboratory, no matter who issued the order in the first place.

According to the KDHE, the samples collected from Carbondale show no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that put the system at risk of contamination have been deemed resolved.

For questions, call the KDHE at 785-296-5514.

