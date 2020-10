WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Republican Roger Marshall and Democrat challenger Barbara Bollier will face off Thursday night for our U.S. Senate candidate forum.

Eyewitness News is teaming up with KMUW Radio and WIBW in Topeka for the forum. Tune-in at 6:30 p.m. for live coverage.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.