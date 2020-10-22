Advertisement

CAIR-Kansas pushes for policy change, diversity training after JCHS walkout

(KBTX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 22, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at Junction City High School are getting some outside help to change a policy that may discriminate.

The Kansas Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says it welcomed the statement by the Junction City School District to investigate an incident after an administrator allegedly demanded a female student remove her hijab during school hours.

CAIR-Kansas said students subsequently organized a peaceful walkout in solidarity with their classmate in protest against religious discrimination.

“We will closely monitor the investigation, but strongly believe and demand that the Junction City High School and its school district must examine policies to determine if changes must be made to prevent such incidents in the future,” said CAIR-Kansas Board Chair Moussa Elbayoumy. “All district personnel, especially school administrators, should be offered diversity training on the right to religious accommodations for students and staff and the proper way to enforce the district’s policies.”

CAIR-Kansas also said Elbayoumy referred to the fact that studies by several chapters reported over half of American Muslim students experience bullying based on their religious identity. It said this is twice the national average for students who report being bullied at school.

For more information on CAIR-Kansas or Islamic Practices, click here.

