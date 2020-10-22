Advertisement

‘Battleground States’ channel highlights local presidential election coverage

Battleground States is a 24/7 video channel filled with local news segments and campaign events, including stories from presidential election swing states.
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - With the presidential election looming, coverage of the issues and other races on ballots across the U.S. are critical as voters decide the nation’s path.

Gray Television, in conjunction with our partners at VUit, is making sure local issues are highlighted through a new initiative called Battleground States.

The Battleground States channel went live last month on VUit, featuring political content from Gray Television’s 93 markets, supplemented with coverage from other VUit partners.

Watch the Battleground States channel: https://www.vuit.com/live/17498/battleground-states

Battleground States is a 24/7 video channel filled with local news segments and campaign events, including stories from the presidential election swing states of Iowa, Colorado, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Wisconsin, Arizona and Florida.

“We are at a watershed moment with the 2020 election where just keeping up with the national news or your hometown news will not provide the viewer with the full picture,” said Jack Perry, CEO and founder of Syncbak, VUit’s parent company. “Our hope with the launch of Battleground States is that we fill in some of those blind spots.”

Through local news reports, Battleground States will help viewers track voter sentiment and campaign engagement.

Gray Television, an investor in VUit, is providing most of the programming and owns this television station and website.

“We’re in virtually all of the key states with the best on-the-ground reporting in our communities,” said Pat LaPlatney, Gray’s co-CEO and president. “Voters across the country will benefit from our frontline political content that allows viewers to educate themselves on relevant issues.”

VUit is also making debates and town halls from various states available on a special Battleground States page.

Battleground States is available on VUit through iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV devices.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

