Advertisement

Auburn woman shares story of scam that claimed her Amazon account was hacked

Auburn woman shares story of scam that claimed her Amazon account was hacked
Auburn woman shares story of scam that claimed her Amazon account was hacked(WIBW)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Margaret Wescott was at her home in Auburn checking emails when she came across one that alarmed her.

“It said it was from Amazon," she continued saying, "It had an order on there for a TV and Xbox and over $6,500. It also had a little note on there that if you had not ordered this, to call this number.”

Once the scammers had her on the phone Wescott said they told her, her Amazon account had been hacked.

They then encouraged her to buy gift cards to pay for them to block the hackers.

“They don’t want you to hang up whatsoever," said Wescott, "They keep after you saying you’ve got to listen to exactly what we’re saying, this is imperative, this is mandatory that you do this otherwise you’re going to be paying for that TV and Xbox.”

Wescott bought gift cards at several different stores before realizing she’d fallen victim to a scam.

“I lost 4,000 dollars on gift cards,” she said.

It’s a scam the BBB said they’ve seen a spike in since last week’s Amazon Prime Day.

Denise Groene, State Director for the BBB said, “Better Business Bureau has seen an increase with scammers using the Amazon name to target consumers into thinking there’s a problem with their prime card or a problem with an order and trying to take advantage of consumers by getting their personal information as well as payment.”

The BBB warns methods of payment, like sending gift cards, are a huge red flag.

Groene said, “When it comes to these scams and these payment methods, there is no recourse. So, it’s really important that you do your due diligence if you get an unsolicited phone call or email to make sure that’s truly the organization or business that is reaching out to you.”

If you think you’ve fallen victim to a scam, go to BBB.org/scamtracker to make a report.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Manhattan Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Manhattan City Commissioner Aaron Estabrook has tested positive for COVID-19.

Local

Data shows enthusiasm for early voting in Shawnee Co.

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Numbers out of the Shawnee Co. Election Office show there’s enthusiasm for early voting.

Forecast

Thursday night forecast: Rain ending tonight then colder

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
80s today, 40s tomorrow

News

Shawnee Co. Commissioners briefed on COVID-19 data as county nears uncontrolled level

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Shawnee County Community Transmission Scorecard for COVID-19 shows a jump of five points.

Latest News

News

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office to hold second motorized posse informational meeting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office will hold a second informational meeting on its motorized posse.

News

Kansas firefighters head to Colorado to assist with wildfires

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Firefighters from Kansas are headed west to assist with wildfires in Colorado.

News

Defendant to face all-day preliminary hearing in 2019 murder case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
A Topeka man charged with murder in the shooting death of a teenager will face an all-day preliminary hearing in the case, according to Shawnee County District Court records on Thursday.

News

Gray Co. District Magistrate Judge sets retirement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
District Magistrate Judge Joey Duncan has set his retirement.

News

Washington Co. nursing home sees positive case of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Linn Community Nursing Home has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in a staff member.

News

SCHD to host free flu vaccination clinic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Health Department will host a free walk-in flu vaccination clinic for VFC eligible residents.