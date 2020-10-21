Advertisement

Woman’s obituary: In lieu of flowers ‘do not vote for Trump’

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An obituary for a Minneapolis-area woman who died at age 93 included one specific request for her mourners: Do not vote for Donald Trump.

Georgia May Adkins, of Inver Grove Heights, died of a stroke on Sept. 28 at United Hospital in St. Paul.

A pair of obituaries published in the St. Paul Pioneer Press included details of how she wanted to be cremated and then honored with an Oct. 16 church service under COVID-19 protocols. And she preferred that her friends and family not patronize a florist.

“In lieu of flowers, Georgia preferred that you do not vote for Trump,” her Oct. 11 obituary read.

The request made the rounds on social media, attracting admiration from some and condemnation from others, the Pioneer Press reported. On Facebook, a grandchild, Amber Westman, joined in on one of the conversations and said her grandmother was “fierce everyday and remains so through her legacy!”

Adkins was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Thomas Adkins, and her first husband, Edward Donald Wille, as well as a sister, son, daughter and stepdaughter. She is survived by three daughters, a son, two stepdaughters, 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BREAKING: FBI says Iran, Russia meddling in U.S. elections

Updated: moments ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
National security officials say they have evidence Iran and Russia have “taken specific actions to influence public opinion” in the U.S. elections.

National Politics

FBI holds a press conference

Updated: 10 minutes ago
FBI holds a press conference

News

Startups worldwide compete for spot in Topeka’s Plug and Play accelerator program

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Topeka’s new animal health accelerator program is aiming to bring innovative startups from around the world to Kansas.

News

Community Thanksgiving Dinner organizers make arrangements for socially distant celebration

Updated: 25 minutes ago
In-person dinner and meal deliveries are off the menu for the 53rd annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, but organizers are still determined to help those in need.

National Politics

Democrats to boycott Barrett vote, Senate GOP pushes ahead

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate is planning a rare weekend session to push the nominee toward confirmation on Monday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

KDHE adds North Dakota, Andorra to travel quarantine list

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The KDHE has added two new locations to its travel quarantine list.

Sports

Pair of women’s basketball Wildcats earn Big 12 preseason nods

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee and Rachel Ranke have both been recognized by Big 12 coaches ahead of the 2020-21 season.

National

Francis becomes 1st pope to endorse same-sex civil unions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis endorsed same-sex civil unions in a feature-length documentary called “Francesco.”

Forecast

Wednesday night forecast: Windy & Hot Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Summer tomorrow, winter by next week

News

Parents reminded to check offender registry before trick or treating

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is reminding parents to check the offender registry before going trick or treating on Halloween.