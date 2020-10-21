Advertisement

Woman records racist rant in parking lot dispute

‘Just please, be kind to one another’
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020
VAILS GATE, N.Y. (News 12) – A man’s racist parking lot tirade against a Columbian American mother is turning heads across the internet.

“You’re a stupid, ignorant (expletive) and you don’t belong in this country because you’re an illegal,” the man said in the video recorded by the woman.

The outburst followed a parking dispute.

“I hope your (expletive) kid dies. How about that? I hope he dies of leukemia and suffers a long time,” he continued.

The woman was headed into the store for her son’s favorite cereal.

“He just started cursing at me. You (expletive),” she said. “I had Max in the car and he dropped to the floor and put his hands on his ears.”

The woman, a longtime Orange County resident from Colombia, said the incident was prompted by a parking dispute. She said the man called her a “Biden supporter.”

“What does he know about me? He knows nothing,” she said. “Just because he assumed I’m an immigrant and because I have an accent, he assumed all that, he went with it.”

The woman said she recorded the verbal attack to stand up for herself and added it’s not the first time she’s been called names in public because of her ethnicity.

“It’s the climate,” she said. “We have this hate going among the two political parties.”

The woman said she hopes her experience will serve as a lesson in humanity.

“Just please, be kind to one another,” she said.

Police say they’re investigating the incident. So far, no charges have been filed.

The man in the video was not reached for comment.

Copyright 2020 News 12 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

