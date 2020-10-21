Advertisement

Warm Little Ones founder honored by TPS

Jim Brewer is presented with the Millie Award
Jim Brewer is presented with the Millie Award(WIBW)
By Ralph Hipp
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A big hearted Topekan who’s helped lots of “warm little ones” was honored by USD 501.

Jim Brewer was presented with the district’s ‘Millie Murphy Award’ for his decades of work for the warm little ones program he created.

One simple case of a Topeka child needing a warm coat was his inspiration many years ago, and Brewer’s program has provided thousands of coats for Topeka school kids who have needed them. District schools are now running the warm little ones coat program, and continuing the warmhearted work that Jim started.

