Wamego girls golf finishes second at State, plus other local golfers place

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The final day of the Girls State Golf tournament finished and the Wamego Lady Raiders finished as State Runner-Ups in Class 4A.

The team finished with a total of 744. Just a few strokes behind the first place Winfield team. They finished with a total of 738.

The highest finishers were Kirby McKee and Ashten Pierson. Both finished tied for eighth after ending the tournament (+39).

These girls are the 2020 4A State Runner-Ups!!! pic.twitter.com/kFnCq9oiKG — WamegoGolf (@WamegoGolf) October 20, 2020

A few other local golfers finished with solid outings.

Washburn Rural’s Madelyn Luttjohann placed ninth after finishing (+25). Fellow Junior Blue Avery Scott also tied for ninth.

As a team, Manhattan High placed 6th overall in Class 6A.

Hayden High finished 7th overall in Class 4A.

Silver Lake finished 6th overall in Class 3A-1A.

