Tulip planting for 2021 Tulip Time underway

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s annual Tulip Time celebration isn’t until the spring, but preparations are already underway.

Over 100,000 multi-colored tulips and other flowers will be planted at Shawnee County Parks and Recreation’s public gardens starting Wednesday. Volunteers are helping plant tulip bulbs at Ted Ensley gardens October 21-23; due to COVID-19, only 10 to 15 people are allowed to volunteer each day. Planting at Gage Park will go from October 28 to the 30th.

Despite the virus restrictions, Shawnee County Parks and Rec Volunteer Services Coordinator Alexandra Blue says preparing for Tulip Time gives people something to be excited about in these uncertain times: "I think it’ll be really good to have something to look forward to.” Blue says.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can call (785) 251 - 6865 or email Alexandra.Blue@SNCO.us.

