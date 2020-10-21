Advertisement

Tulip planting for 2021 Tulip Time underway

(KSFY)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s annual Tulip Time celebration isn’t until the spring, but preparations are already underway.

Over 100,000 multi-colored tulips and other flowers will be planted at Shawnee County Parks and Recreation’s public gardens starting Wednesday. Volunteers are helping plant tulip bulbs at Ted Ensley gardens October 21-23; due to COVID-19, only 10 to 15 people are allowed to volunteer each day. Planting at Gage Park will go from October 28 to the 30th.

Despite the virus restrictions, Shawnee County Parks and Rec Volunteer Services Coordinator Alexandra Blue says preparing for Tulip Time gives people something to be excited about in these uncertain times: "I think it’ll be really good to have something to look forward to.” Blue says.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can call (785) 251 - 6865 or email Alexandra.Blue@SNCO.us.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Arizona man pleads guilty to trafficking 11.5 pounds of meth

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An Arizona man has pled guilty to driving 11.5 pounds of methamphetamine to Kansas.

News

Tulip bulbs planted

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Crews are planting tulip bulbs for next spring's Tulip Time.

News

Live at Five

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Live at Five

News

Moran helps introduce US-Israel PTSD Collaborative Research Act

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Moran joined Senators Menendez, Ernst and Cardin to introduce the US-Israel PTSD Collaborative Research Act.

News

Inmate charged with beating corrections officer contends jail tampered with evidence

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Steve Fry
The jury trial of a Shawnee County Jail inmate charged with beating a corrections officer probably will be scheduled about the first of 2021, a judge told Anthony Ray Miles on Wednesday.

Latest News

Local

Community Thanksgiving Dinner organizers make arrangements for socially distant celebration

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
In-person dinner and meal deliveries are off the menu for the 53rd annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, but organizers are still determined to help those in need.

News

The City of Topeka, HCCI can help you navigate your finances

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The City of Topeka, HCCI can help you navigate your finances

News

No foul play suspected in death of man reported missing in 2018

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has halted its investigation into the death of a man who was reported missing in 2018.

News

KanDrive updated to give Kansas drivers more information

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation has updated KanDrive.org to provide more detailed and timely information to Kansas drivers.

News

Car crashes into apartment building after fleeing from police

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A car crashed into the side of an apartment building after the driver fled from police on Wednesday.