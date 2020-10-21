Advertisement

Topekans move to end domestic violence

(KSNB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans will be gathering at the Capital Building to work to put an end to domestic violence.

Kisha Reed and Chris Ware are organizing an event to take steps toward ending domestic violence, according to a Facebook event page.

According to the page, the group will join in prayer and march around the Topeka Capital Building to bring attention to the issue. It said the event will be safe with the help of the Topeka Police Department and attendees will be required to wear masks.

The page also reports that guest speakers and vendors will be present at the event.

The group said it will meet at the Capital Building on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BREAKING: FBI says Iran, Russia meddling in U.S. elections

Updated: moments ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
National security officials say they have evidence Iran and Russia have “taken specific actions to influence public opinion” in the U.S. elections.

News

Startups worldwide compete for spot in Topeka’s Plug and Play accelerator program

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Topeka’s new animal health accelerator program is aiming to bring innovative startups from around the world to Kansas.

News

Community Thanksgiving Dinner organizers make arrangements for socially distant celebration

Updated: 25 minutes ago
In-person dinner and meal deliveries are off the menu for the 53rd annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, but organizers are still determined to help those in need.

Coronavirus

KDHE adds North Dakota, Andorra to travel quarantine list

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The KDHE has added two new locations to its travel quarantine list.

Sports

Pair of women’s basketball Wildcats earn Big 12 preseason nods

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee and Rachel Ranke have both been recognized by Big 12 coaches ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Latest News

Forecast

Wednesday night forecast: Windy & Hot Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Summer tomorrow, winter by next week

News

Parents reminded to check offender registry before trick or treating

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is reminding parents to check the offender registry before going trick or treating on Halloween.

News

Man allegedly stole 22 firearms in pawnshop burglary

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Kansas City man allegedly stole 22 firearms from a pawnshop.

News

Arizona man pleads guilty to trafficking 11.5 pounds of meth

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An Arizona man has pled guilty to driving 11.5 pounds of methamphetamine to Kansas.

News

Tulip bulbs planted

Updated: 1 hours ago
Crews are planting tulip bulbs for next spring's Tulip Time.