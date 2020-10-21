Topekans move to end domestic violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans will be gathering at the Capital Building to work to put an end to domestic violence.

Kisha Reed and Chris Ware are organizing an event to take steps toward ending domestic violence, according to a Facebook event page.

According to the page, the group will join in prayer and march around the Topeka Capital Building to bring attention to the issue. It said the event will be safe with the help of the Topeka Police Department and attendees will be required to wear masks.

The page also reports that guest speakers and vendors will be present at the event.

The group said it will meet at the Capital Building on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to noon.

