Topeka Police investigating apparent stabbing that left one dead Tuesday night

Police were called to the 3200 block of NE Seward around 9:15 p.m. on reports of a fight
Topeka police are investigating a stabbing in the Oakland neighborhood that left one man dead.
By Dylan Olsen
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police are investigating a stabbing in the Oakland neighborhood that left one man dead.

Police were called to the 3200 block of NE Seward around 9:15 Tuesday night on reports of a fight at a residence.

When police arrived, they found a male subject suffering from an apparent stab wound. The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police are still investigating and have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information should contact Shawnee Co. CrimeStoppers at 785-234-0007.

