Topeka Councilmember wants Election Day as city holiday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Councilmember Spencer Duncan says he wants to make Election Day a city holiday.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, he mentioned the fact that they will not hold another City Council meeting until after Election Day, and how he wants all jobs to give their employees the day off.

However, since he can’t control that at a federal or state level, Duncan wants to introduce something to make the date a city holiday. He says he wants to set an example for business owners around Topeka.

“We can’t control what businesses and others would do across the city but we can certainly set an example that we hope they may follow to provide citizens on Election Day the opportunity to get to the polls in and do their civic duty,” Duncan said.

Duncan says he plans to bring something to the Council between now and next November.

