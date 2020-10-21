Topeka City Council vote to repeal city ordinance allowing non-plumbers to do licensed work

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -On Tuesday, the City Council made a decision to repeal a city ordinance that brought on much concern from Topeka plumbers.

Last week councilman Tony Emerson told City Manager, Brent Trout that he wanted to repeal an ordinance that he brought up several months ago.

Emerson says that he decided to resend his amendments after meeting with a large mechanical contractor in Topeka.

“They have promised to cooperate with city staff and stakeholders to help craft policies that will ensure that Topeka is on a level playing field for development, In turn they requested that I move to resend my amendments as a show of good faith and that is what I am doing tonight.”

Back in August, councilman Tony Emerson proposed two amendments to the Topeka municipal code.

“The intent of those amendments was to eliminate problems that were occurring on new developments in Topeka.”

The amendments would have allowed contractors to perform plumbing work on industrial and commercial projects that would normally require a plumbing license, which led local plumbers fearing for their jobs.

“Although my amendments solved a few immediate problems, their wording left some plumbing contractors to think their livelihood was being threatened and I can ensure you that was not my intent, in turn they requested that I move to resend my amendments as a show of good faith and that is what I am doing tonight.”

Since the council voted to resend the ordinance, the municipal code will revert back to how it read in august

