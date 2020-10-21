Second phase of community collaboration starts for Family Park planning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The second phase of public engagement for the planning of the new Family Park is now underway.

Shawnee County Parks & Recreation says the second phase of planning for the Family Park with community engagement has kicked off. It said Zach Snethen, principal at HTK Architects, shared with county commissioners three concepts for the park. It said the public has been asked to vote on their favorite concept through a survey.

According to SCP&R, Family Park is located in the 2200 block of SW Urish Rd. It said HTK partnered with Cook, Flatt and Strobel engineers and Landworks Studio of Olathe to help develop the plan.

“A critical component of the planning process is gathering public and stakeholder input concerning potential passive and active recreational opportunities in Family Park,” said Snethen.

SCP&R said Family Park is meant to be a destination park, like Gage Park and Lake Shawnee, each of which draws in over 1 million visitors each year. It said parks and recreation growth has also not kept pace with the fast-growing southwest area of Shawnee Co.

“While we work to maintain the park and recreation assets we presently manage, we must also provide recreational opportunities to the growing areas of our community,” said Tim Laurent, SCP+R director.

According to SCP&R, the new survey looks for further input on the amenities and features the county would like to see in the park. It said a final plan, project budget and implementation strategies will be discussed in early December.

