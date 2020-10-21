Advertisement

Second phase of community collaboration starts for Family Park planning

Three design concepts for Family Park which were based on survey answers about features for the park.
Three design concepts for Family Park which were based on survey answers about features for the park.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The second phase of public engagement for the planning of the new Family Park is now underway.

Shawnee County Parks & Recreation says the second phase of planning for the Family Park with community engagement has kicked off. It said Zach Snethen, principal at HTK Architects, shared with county commissioners three concepts for the park. It said the public has been asked to vote on their favorite concept through a survey.

According to SCP&R, Family Park is located in the 2200 block of SW Urish Rd. It said HTK partnered with Cook, Flatt and Strobel engineers and Landworks Studio of Olathe to help develop the plan.

“A critical component of the planning process is gathering public and stakeholder input concerning potential passive and active recreational opportunities in Family Park,” said Snethen.

SCP&R said Family Park is meant to be a destination park, like Gage Park and Lake Shawnee, each of which draws in over 1 million visitors each year. It said parks and recreation growth has also not kept pace with the fast-growing southwest area of Shawnee Co.

“While we work to maintain the park and recreation assets we presently manage, we must also provide recreational opportunities to the growing areas of our community,” said Tim Laurent, SCP+R director.

According to SCP&R, the new survey looks for further input on the amenities and features the county would like to see in the park. It said a final plan, project budget and implementation strategies will be discussed in early December.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office locates stolen vehicle

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has three people in custody after they located a stolen vehicle.

News

AG Schmidt supports court-packing prohibition amendment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Attorney General Derek Schmidt is coming out in support of a constitutional amendment to prohibit court-packing.

Coronavirus

Kansas vaccination plan prioritizes health care workers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Health care workers and long-term care residents will be among those who will get the coronavirus vaccine first in Kansas, a draft plan shows.

News

Red Stocking Breakfast canceled, virtual event held instead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
KCSL has made the tough decision to cancel its Red Stocking Breakfast, however, it will be hosting its very first virtual event.

Latest News

News

President Trump signs 988 National Suicide Prevention Hotline Bill

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
President Trump has signed Senator Moran’s 988 National Suicide Prevention Hotline Bill.

News

Marshall: Kansans should review Medicare Plan during Open Enrollment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Roger Marshall is encouraging Kansans to review their Medicare plan options during Open Enrollment.

News

17 Kansas courts move to new case management system

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
17 Kansas courts in six judicial districts are moving to a new case management system.

News

FHDC to explore Kansas history with author talk, book signing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Flint Hills Discovery Center will explore the salacious side of Kansas history with an author talk and book signing with Adrian Zink.

Coronavirus

Gov. Kelly to discuss Norton outbreak in COVID-19 update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will update Kansas on its COVID-19 mitigation efforts on Wednesday.

News

Topeka Zoo invites families to socially distant ‘Boo at the Zoo’

Updated: 3 hours ago
13 News This Morning Sunday Edition