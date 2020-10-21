Red Stocking Breakfast canceled, virtual event held instead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KCSL has made the tough decision to cancel its Red Stocking Breakfast, however, it will be hosting its very first virtual event.

The Kansas Children’s Service League says due to the COVID-19 pandemic it has decided to cancel all of its Red Stocking Breakfast events throughout Kansas for the month of December. It said it will miss seeing communities come together, but hopes they will be able to tune into its first-ever virtual event, “Together, We Thrive!”

KCSL said in its 2019 Red Stocking Breakfast, it dished up breakfast for almost 500 Shawnee County residents and raise almost $300,000 in support of children and families being served in Topeka and Shawnee Co.

According to KCSL, those missing the Red Stocking Breakfast can tune in virtually on Tuesday, Nov. 10, for “Together, We Thrive!” It said it will share the impact of its programs and services in a new format and is excited for the opportunity to tell its story to Kansans.

KCSL said it will provide a link in the near future.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.