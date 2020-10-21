Advertisement

Red Stocking Breakfast canceled, virtual event held instead

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KCSL has made the tough decision to cancel its Red Stocking Breakfast, however, it will be hosting its very first virtual event.

The Kansas Children’s Service League says due to the COVID-19 pandemic it has decided to cancel all of its Red Stocking Breakfast events throughout Kansas for the month of December. It said it will miss seeing communities come together, but hopes they will be able to tune into its first-ever virtual event, “Together, We Thrive!”

KCSL said in its 2019 Red Stocking Breakfast, it dished up breakfast for almost 500 Shawnee County residents and raise almost $300,000 in support of children and families being served in Topeka and Shawnee Co.

According to KCSL, those missing the Red Stocking Breakfast can tune in virtually on Tuesday, Nov. 10, for “Together, We Thrive!” It said it will share the impact of its programs and services in a new format and is excited for the opportunity to tell its story to Kansans.

KCSL said it will provide a link in the near future.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

President Trump signs 988 National Suicide Prevention Hotline Bill

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
President Trump has signed Senator Moran’s 988 National Suicide Prevention Hotline Bill.

News

Marshall: Kansans should review Medicare Plan during Open Enrollment

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Roger Marshall is encouraging Kansans to review their Medicare plan options during Open Enrollment.

News

17 Kansas courts move to new case management system

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
17 Kansas courts in six judicial districts are moving to a new case management system.

News

FHDC to explore Kansas history with author talk, book signing

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Flint Hills Discovery Center will explore the salacious side of Kansas history with an author talk and book signing with Adrian Zink.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Gov. Kelly to give COVID-19 update

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will update Kansas on its COVID-19 mitigation efforts on Wednesday.

News

Topeka Zoo invites families to socially distant ‘Boo at the Zoo’

Updated: 1 hour ago
13 News This Morning Sunday Edition

News

KDOT celebrates employee anniversaries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation is honoring employees with anniversaries in November.

News

Topeka real estate market ranked as hottest in the country

Updated: 1 hours ago
13 NEWS at 5:30 p.m.

News

Man dies after Tuesday night stabbing in northeast Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A man has died after being stabbed Tuesday night during a fight at a home in the 3200 block of N.E. Seward Avenue in northeast Topeka, officials said.

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: Spotty rain showers at times

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Summer tomorrow, winter by next week