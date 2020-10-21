RCPD corrections officer arrested for domestic battery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley Co. Police Dept. corrections officer has been arrested for a reported domestic battery.

33-year-old Ace Thompson was arrested Wednesday on charges of domestic battery and criminal restraint. He posted $1,500 bond and left the Riley Co. jail. He has been placed on administrative leave in line with department policy.

RCPD says a 28-year-old female reported around 5 p.m. Monday that a known 33-year-old had battered her. Other details have been held to protect the woman’s privacy.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.