RCPD corrections officer arrested for domestic battery

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley Co. Police Dept. corrections officer has been arrested for a reported domestic battery.

33-year-old Ace Thompson was arrested Wednesday on charges of domestic battery and criminal restraint. He posted $1,500 bond and left the Riley Co. jail. He has been placed on administrative leave in line with department policy.

RCPD says a 28-year-old female reported around 5 p.m. Monday that a known 33-year-old had battered her. Other details have been held to protect the woman’s privacy.

