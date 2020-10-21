Advertisement

President Trump signs 988 National Suicide Prevention Hotline Bill

(KFYR-TV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - President Trump has signed Senator Moran’s 988 National Suicide Prevention Hotline Bill.

Senator Jerry Moran says President Donald Trump signed the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, legislation that was introduced by himself (R-Kan.), Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) and Jack Reed (D-R.I.). He said the bipartisan legislation designates 988 as the national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline.

“I commend President Trump for signing our legislation into law, designating this three-digit number, 9-8-8, as the new national suicide and mental health crisis hotline number,” said Sen. Moran. “This pandemic has highlighted the need for modernized mental health and suicide prevention resources, and this easy-to-remember number will help connect callers in need of help with experts who can offer resources and hope to make it through a mental health crisis.”

“I applaud the President for signing my common-sense, bipartisan legislation to shorten the national suicide hotline from ten digits to three easy-to-remember numbers: 9-8-8,” said Sen. Gardner. “Colorado tragically has one of the highest suicide rates in the country, which is why I’ve made it a priority to work with my colleagues across the aisle for years to make mental health support more available. The COVID-19 pandemic has only increased our state’s mental health needs, and during this unprecedented challenge, suicide prevention is now more important than ever. This change to 9-8-8 will make it easier for Americans dealing with a crisis to access mental health support that could save their lives.”

According to Moran, the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act designates 988 as the National Suicide PreventinLifeline, including the Veterans Crisis Line for veteran-specific mental health support. He said the current National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and Veterans Crisis Line is 10 digits long, creating a barrier to Americans in crisis looking for help.

Moran said during the transition to 988, those that need help should continue to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-8255. He said veterans and service members can reach the Veterans Crisis Line by pressing 1 after dialing, chatting online or texting 838255

