Patrick Mahomes, fiancée Brittany Matthews expecting baby girl

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes poses with fiance Brittany Matthews announcing they are expecting a child.
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes is riding 2020 on high. Following a Super Bowl championship in February, the quarterback announced his engagement to his high school sweetheart, Brittany Matthews. Less than a month later, the couple said they were expecting.

Chiefs fans are now finding out Mahomes and Matthews will be the proud parents of a baby girl.

Matthews posted a video of the gender reveal to Instagram on Wednesday. In the video, a big sign covered in pink and blue balloons reads “Boy or Girl." Then, the couple’s dogs walk down a white runner with pink paint on their paws. Confetti streams from above to confirm the couple’s new baby girl. The video ends with the couple dawning shirts that read, “Baby Daddy” and “Baby Mama.”

