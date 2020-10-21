Parents reminded to check offender registry before trick or treating

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is reminding parents to check the offender registry before going trick or treating on Halloween.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says it is committed to serving the community to the best of its ability and one way it does this is by providing real-time alerts to the public for registered offenders.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, in Lyon Co., there are over 100 registered sex offenders. It said it wants the community to know where they are so they can choose to avoid those houses while trick or treating.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation also offers a similar statewide registry, which can be found here. The KBI offers searches based on name, geographical location, phone numbers and online identities.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is urging residents to check any addresses where they or their family spend time. It said the mapping and address feature on its website pinpoints exactly where each offender lives.

The Sheriff’s Office also said residents will also find other beneficial tools online, like the ability to sign up for free automated email notifications alerting them if an offender moves into their neighborhood.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the alerts are in real-time and sent via email as soon as a new offender has registered with the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jeffrey Cope said he encourages all residents to have a fun and safe Halloween. He said knowledge is power and knowing where registered sex offenders live can help parents make safer decisions when trick or treating.

To search for registered offenders or to sign up to receive alerts, click here.

