Advertisement

Parents reminded to check offender registry before trick or treating

File photo: Trick or treating
File photo: Trick or treating(CNN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is reminding parents to check the offender registry before going trick or treating on Halloween.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says it is committed to serving the community to the best of its ability and one way it does this is by providing real-time alerts to the public for registered offenders.

Registered offenders and Halloween safety. 🎃 Visit https://lyoncounty.org/sheriff/registered-offenders/ to see offenders in your area and sign up for email alerts! #halloween #staysafe

Posted by Lyon County Sheriff's Office - Kansas on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

According to the Sheriff’s Office, in Lyon Co., there are over 100 registered sex offenders. It said it wants the community to know where they are so they can choose to avoid those houses while trick or treating.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation also offers a similar statewide registry, which can be found here. The KBI offers searches based on name, geographical location, phone numbers and online identities.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is urging residents to check any addresses where they or their family spend time. It said the mapping and address feature on its website pinpoints exactly where each offender lives.

The Sheriff’s Office also said residents will also find other beneficial tools online, like the ability to sign up for free automated email notifications alerting them if an offender moves into their neighborhood.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the alerts are in real-time and sent via email as soon as a new offender has registered with the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jeffrey Cope said he encourages all residents to have a fun and safe Halloween. He said knowledge is power and knowing where registered sex offenders live can help parents make safer decisions when trick or treating.

To search for registered offenders or to sign up to receive alerts, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BREAKING: FBI says Iran, Russia meddling in U.S. elections

Updated: moments ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
National security officials say they have evidence Iran and Russia have “taken specific actions to influence public opinion” in the U.S. elections.

News

Startups worldwide compete for spot in Topeka’s Plug and Play accelerator program

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Topeka’s new animal health accelerator program is aiming to bring innovative startups from around the world to Kansas.

News

Community Thanksgiving Dinner organizers make arrangements for socially distant celebration

Updated: 25 minutes ago
In-person dinner and meal deliveries are off the menu for the 53rd annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, but organizers are still determined to help those in need.

Coronavirus

KDHE adds North Dakota, Andorra to travel quarantine list

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The KDHE has added two new locations to its travel quarantine list.

Sports

Pair of women’s basketball Wildcats earn Big 12 preseason nods

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee and Rachel Ranke have both been recognized by Big 12 coaches ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Latest News

Forecast

Wednesday night forecast: Windy & Hot Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Summer tomorrow, winter by next week

News

Topekans move to end domestic violence

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topekans will be gathering at the Capital Building to work to put an end to domestic violence.

News

Man allegedly stole 22 firearms in pawnshop burglary

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Kansas City man allegedly stole 22 firearms from a pawnshop.

News

Arizona man pleads guilty to trafficking 11.5 pounds of meth

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An Arizona man has pled guilty to driving 11.5 pounds of methamphetamine to Kansas.

News

Tulip bulbs planted

Updated: 1 hours ago
Crews are planting tulip bulbs for next spring's Tulip Time.