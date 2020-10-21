Advertisement

Pair of women’s basketball Wildcats earn Big 12 preseason nods

(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee and Rachel Ranke have both been recognized by Big 12 coaches ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Lee, a 2021 All-America candidate, reigning Big 12 Freshman of the Year, and a 2020 All-Big 12 First Team selection was a unanimous 2020-21 Preseason All-Big 12 selection. Ranke was an honorable mention recipient for the second-straight season.

ESPN ranked Lee the number-two freshman in the nation last year. She was the first freshman in program history to finish the conference season averaging a double-double, with 15.8 points and 11.7 rebounds.

Ranke played in just eight games in the 2019-20 season due to injury, but returns for her redshirt junior campaign just 198 points shy of becoming the 43rd Wildcat in program history to reach 1,000 career points.

K-State returns nine letter-winners for the upcoming season.

