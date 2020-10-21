Advertisement

Ohio sheriff offers one-way ticket for celebrities who ‘would like to leave’ the US if President Trump is re-elected

‘I’ll even help them pack’
By Christ Anderson and Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - An outspoken Ohio sheriff is responding to the election-time trend of celebrities threatening to move out of the country if their candidate of choice is not elected.

In particular, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said he’s willing to pay for a one-way ticket for anyone famous who wants to move from the country if President Donald Trump is re-elected.

“Hell, I’ll even help them pack,” the Trump-supporting sheriff said.

Office of the Sheriff For Immediate Release… October 20, 2020 My Offer Still...

Posted by Butler County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Rocker Bruce Springsteen and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee both recently said they’d bolt the county if the president won the White House for a second term.

Even the president broached the issue, joking about leaving the country if Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden wins the Nov. 3 election.

Copyright 2020 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tulip bulbs planted

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Crews are planting tulip bulbs for next spring's Tulip Time.

News

Live at Five

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Live at Five

News

Moran helps introduce US-Israel PTSD Collaborative Research Act

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Moran joined Senators Menendez, Ernst and Cardin to introduce the US-Israel PTSD Collaborative Research Act.

National Politics

Ohio sheriff offers to help celebrities leave the country

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said he’s willing to pay for a one-way ticket for anyone famous who wants to move from the country if President Donald Trump is re-elected.

Latest News

National Politics

Ohio sheriff offers to help celebrities leave the country

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said he’s willing to pay for a one-way ticket for anyone famous who wants to move from the country if President Donald Trump is re-elected.

News

Inmate charged with beating corrections officer contends jail tampered with evidence

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Steve Fry
The jury trial of a Shawnee County Jail inmate charged with beating a corrections officer probably will be scheduled about the first of 2021, a judge told Anthony Ray Miles on Wednesday.

National Politics

Pandemic relief faces uncertainty in postelection session

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Negotiations on a huge COVID-19 relief bill have taken a modest step forward, though time is running out and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, President Donald Trump’s most powerful Senate ally, is pressing the White House not to move ahead right now.

Local

Community Thanksgiving Dinner organizers make arrangements for socially distant celebration

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
In-person dinner and meal deliveries are off the menu for the 53rd annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, but organizers are still determined to help those in need.

News

The City of Topeka, HCCI can help you navigate your finances

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The City of Topeka, HCCI can help you navigate your finances

News

No foul play suspected in death of man reported missing in 2018

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has halted its investigation into the death of a man who was reported missing in 2018.