NOTO Arts District to install multicultural mural

Work will soon be underway on a three-panel mural in the North Topeka Arts District.
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work will soon be underway on a three-panel mural in the North Topeka Arts District.

The murals will feature art representing the history of three different cultures: African American, Latino and Native American.

The artists’ names will not be announced until they sign their contracts, but Glenda Washington of the Greater Topeka Partnership says each artist is a member of the culture he or she is depicting in the mural. It is expected to be finished by early spring of 2021.

