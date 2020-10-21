Advertisement

No mask mandate at polling locations

Face masks
Face masks(WNDU)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Secretary of State’s Office does not have a mandate mask at polling locations for the upcoming general election.

According to Secretary of State Scott Schwab, statutes in place say someone can not be turned around away from voting for not wearing a mask. Therefore, there is not statewide mask mandate at polling locations, but all voters will need their voter identification at the site to be allowed to vote.

He said, “The statutes very clear that there’s only a few things that you need to be able to vote. You need a voter ID, you need to be a qualified elector, but you can’t say you have to wear a mask anymore than you can say you have to be wearing a shirt.”

The deadline for voters to avoid having to go to the polling location on election day and apply for advance ballots by mail is Oct. 27.

For more information on the Secretary of State’s Elections: Here

