No foul play suspected in death of man reported missing in 2018

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has halted its investigation into the death of a man who was reported missing in 2018.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says on April 22, 2019, it was called to a wooded area north of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism regional office at 300 SW Wanamaker Rd. It said a resident claimed to have found skeletal remains in the dense woods.

According to the sheriff’s office, with the help of the Shawnee Co. Coroner’s Office, the remains in question were found and removed from the area. It said the property and area that was in question is private property and access to it was denied.

On April 23, 2019, the Sheriff’s Office said it and the Coroner’s Office were able to confirm that the skeletal remains were in fact human. It said it went to work with the Washburn University Forensic Anthropology Recovery Unit to excavate the site.

In June of 2019, the Sheriff’s Office said its Criminal Investigations Division sent the remains to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification at Fort Worth to help identify who they belonged to.

The Sheriff’s Office said in October of 2020, after collaboration between multiple law enforcement agencies and the UNTCHI, the skeletal remains were identified as Gregory G. McGovern’s. It said McGovern was reported missing through the Topeka Police Department on June 13, 2018.

The Sheriff’s Office said no foul play is suspected in McGovern’s death and the incident is no longer being investigated.

