Moran helps introduce US-Israel PTSD Collaborative Research Act

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Moran joined Senators Menendez, Ernst and Cardin to introduce the US-Israel PTSD Collaborative Research Act.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) said he and Senators Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Ben Cardin (D-Md.) introduced the bipartisan United States - Israel PTSD Collaborative Research Act to establish a grant program for research efforts between the U.S. and Israel to advance PTSD treatments.

“Through research and science, the global medical community is starting to better understand and treat PTSD which often affects everyday people who we consider our friends and neighbors, such as veterans, law enforcement officers and victims of violence,” said Sen. Moran. “This legislation creates a grant program to support collaborations between American and Israeli research institutions to grow our understanding of this mental health condition and to provide treatment and hope for those who suffer from this disorder.”

According to Moran, the bill would allow the Department of Defense to create partnerships through the Psychological Health and Traumatic Brain Injury Research Program with American and Israeli institutions looking to advance PTSD research while establishing a grant program to fund the collaborative research conducted through the partnerships.

“PTSD is a serious condition afflicting many of our friends and loved ones, service members, veterans, first responders, victims of violence and others who have faced severe traumas,” said Sen. Menendez. “Our bill will help bring the best and brightest minds and researchers together from the United States and Israel to develop greater understanding of the disorder and new treatments to improve people’s lives.”

“Too many veterans continue to suffer from PTSD and we need to be learning from the best researchers around the world,” said Sen. Ernst, the first female combat veteran elected to the Senate. “Given the decades of terrorist attacks Israel has undergone, they, unfortunately, have a great deal of experience in traumatic stress and resilience. This bipartisan bill will help US servicemembers have access to Israel’s cutting edge PTSD treatment, therapy, and ongoing research.”

“When it comes to the health of our service members, veterans and their families, we must start by ensuring that the Department of Defense is fully funding medical research and medical treatment facilities – and that service members have access to the most well-trained doctors and medical personnel,” said Sen. Cardin. “This legislation would enhance the current efforts by DoD to advance PTSD research, diagnosis and treatment by enabling it to partner with Israel, one of our most trusted allies. This grant program will be essential in ensuring that our service members and veterans have access to latest medical advancements to treat PTSD.”

Moran said the legislation is the companion bill to H.R. 5605.

