Marshall: Kansans should review Medicare Plan during Open Enrollment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Congressman Roger Marshall is encouraging Kansans to review their Medicare plan options during Open Enrollment.

Congressman Roger Marshall says the Medicare Open Enrollment period has started for 2021 Medicare plans. He said as a doctor and member of the GOP Doctors Caucus, he encourages seniors across the state to review health and prescription plans and make changes to their 2021 coverage to respond to changes in health and money.

“It is important that our seniors have access to a Medicare plan that best meets their needs,” said U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. “Republicans are committed to lowering the cost of health care while increasing plan options and ensuring Medicare recipients continue to receive quality care. Kansas seniors will see these efforts reflected in their plan options and pricing. I encourage all seniors to carefully compare plans to ensure they have the coverage that is right for them.”

According to Marshall, in Kansas, the average monthly Medicare Advantage premium was reduced by over 15%, down to $10.46 per month. He said at the same time, the number of plans available to Kansans has increased by almost 15% to 79 different options. He said all seniors with Medicare will have access to Medicare Advantage plans, with premiums starting at $0 per month. He said three Medicare plans available in Kansas will also include innovative benefits like wellness and healthcare planning, reduced cost-sharing and rewards and incentive programs. He said nationally, prescription drug premiums have reduced 12% in the last four years, saving seniors nearly $2 billion in premium costs.

Additionally, Marshall said flexibilities made available to allow for greater use of telehealth for some Medicaid services during the pandemic remain in place, allowing seniors to get more care from home, which can be helpful for those in rural communities.

Marshall said Medicare Open Enrollment runs from Oct. 17 to Dec. 7. He said seniors with Medicare can use the Medicare Plan Finder to compare pricing between Original Medicare, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Supplement Insurance policies. He said if individuals need help with comparing or selecting a plan, they should contact their Senior Health Insurance Counseling for Kansas at 800-860-5260 or contact his office at 785-829-9000 to get the locations and contact information of SHICK offices across the state.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.