Man allegedly stole 22 firearms in pawnshop burglary

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man allegedly stole 22 firearms from a pawnshop.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said a Kansas man was indicted on Wednesday on federal charges that he stole 22 firearms from a pawnshop in Overland Park.

According to McAllister, Darrin Taylor, 54, who is homeless and has been living in Overland Park, is charged with one count of theft from a federally licensed firearms dealer. He said Taylor is alleged to have burglarized Penguin Pawn & Gun at 10229 West 75th St., and taken the guns.

If convicted, McAllister said Taylor could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

McAllister said he is grateful for the work of the Overland Park Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and U.S. Attorney Jabari Wamble on the case.

