KHRC creates new eviction prevention program

(Rosemond Crown)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Housing Resource Corporation has created a new resource for Kansans facing eviction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Junction City City Manager Allen Dinkel says in a release that the city received information from the Kansas Housing Resource Corporation about the creation of the Kansas Eviction Prevention Program.

Dinkel said the program is meant to decrease evictions and increase housing stability by helping landlords and tenants going through financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the City, through the KEEP program, landlords and tenants can apply for up to $5,000 per household to pay late rental payments dating as far back as April 1, 2020.

Junction City said payments will be made directly to the landlord, who must also agree not to evict the household for nonpayment of rent or charge late fees for the month that assistance is received.

More information on the program can be found here.

