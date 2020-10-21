KDOT celebrates employee anniversaries
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is honoring employees with anniversaries in November.
The Kansas Department of Transportation says it is expressing its appreciation for employees celebrating employment anniversaries with the state in November. It said it is proud to acknowledge them for their dedication.
KDOT said employees celebrating anniversaries are as follows:
Those celebrating 40 years:
- Michael Sheley, Equipment Operator Senior, Colby
Those celebrating 30 years:
- Jerry Barker, Engineering Technician Specialist, Silver Lake
- John Berndsen, Highway Maintenance Supervisor, Winfield
- Melissa Davidson, Engineering Technician Specialist, Topeka
- Christopher Fasching, Highway Maintenance Supervisor, Overland Park
- Frederick Gebhardt, Engineering Technician Senior, Pittsburg
Those celebrating 20 years:
- Bradley Anderson, Highway Maintenance Superintendent, Abilene
- Jason Dlugopolski, Equipment Operator Specialist, McLouth
- Kevin Endsley, Engineering Technician Specialist, Topeka
- Stacey Reeves, Engineering Technician Senior, Hutchinson
- David Tipton, Equipment Operator Senior, Ottawa
- Carl Zorn, Equipment Operator, Strong City
Those celebrating 10 years:
- Diane Davis, Administrative Assistant, Elmdale
- Mark Fulcher, Equipment Operator Midpoint, Ashland
- Christopher Hathaway, Highway Maintenance Supervisor, Kansas City
- Cathy Johnson, Utility Coordinator, Parkville
- Joyce Muhlenbruch, Construction Engineer, Dodge City
- Arthur Salvatierra, Equipment Operator, Wichita
- Terry Shank, Equipment Operator Senior, Salina
