Advertisement

KDOT celebrates employee anniversaries

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is honoring employees with anniversaries in November.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it is expressing its appreciation for employees celebrating employment anniversaries with the state in November. It said it is proud to acknowledge them for their dedication.

KDOT said employees celebrating anniversaries are as follows:

Those celebrating 40 years:

  • Michael Sheley, Equipment Operator Senior, Colby

Those celebrating 30 years:

  • Jerry Barker, Engineering Technician Specialist, Silver Lake
  • John Berndsen, Highway Maintenance Supervisor, Winfield
  • Melissa Davidson, Engineering Technician Specialist, Topeka
  • Christopher Fasching, Highway Maintenance Supervisor, Overland Park
  • Frederick Gebhardt, Engineering Technician Senior, Pittsburg

Those celebrating 20 years:

  • Bradley Anderson, Highway Maintenance Superintendent, Abilene
  • Jason Dlugopolski, Equipment Operator Specialist, McLouth
  • Kevin Endsley, Engineering Technician Specialist, Topeka
  • Stacey Reeves, Engineering Technician Senior, Hutchinson
  • David Tipton, Equipment Operator Senior, Ottawa
  • Carl Zorn, Equipment Operator, Strong City

Those celebrating 10 years:

  • Diane Davis, Administrative Assistant, Elmdale
  • Mark Fulcher, Equipment Operator Midpoint, Ashland
  • Christopher Hathaway, Highway Maintenance Supervisor, Kansas City
  • Cathy Johnson, Utility Coordinator, Parkville
  • Joyce Muhlenbruch, Construction Engineer, Dodge City
  • Arthur Salvatierra, Equipment Operator, Wichita
  • Terry Shank, Equipment Operator Senior, Salina

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Red Stocking Breakfast canceled, virtual event held instead

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
KCSL has made the tough decision to cancel its Red Stocking Breakfast, however, it will be hosting its very first virtual event.

News

President Trump signs 988 National Suicide Prevention Hotline Bill

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
President Trump has signed Senator Moran’s 988 National Suicide Prevention Hotline Bill.

News

Marshall: Kansans should review Medicare Plan during Open Enrollment

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Roger Marshall is encouraging Kansans to review their Medicare plan options during Open Enrollment.

News

17 Kansas courts move to new case management system

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
17 Kansas courts in six judicial districts are moving to a new case management system.

News

FHDC to explore Kansas history with author talk, book signing

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Flint Hills Discovery Center will explore the salacious side of Kansas history with an author talk and book signing with Adrian Zink.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Gov. Kelly to give COVID-19 update

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will update Kansas on its COVID-19 mitigation efforts on Wednesday.

News

Topeka Zoo invites families to socially distant ‘Boo at the Zoo’

Updated: 1 hour ago
13 News This Morning Sunday Edition

News

Topeka real estate market ranked as hottest in the country

Updated: 1 hours ago
13 NEWS at 5:30 p.m.

News

Man dies after Tuesday night stabbing in northeast Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A man has died after being stabbed Tuesday night during a fight at a home in the 3200 block of N.E. Seward Avenue in northeast Topeka, officials said.

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: Spotty rain showers at times

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Summer tomorrow, winter by next week