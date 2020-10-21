KDOT celebrates employee anniversaries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is honoring employees with anniversaries in November.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it is expressing its appreciation for employees celebrating employment anniversaries with the state in November. It said it is proud to acknowledge them for their dedication.

KDOT said employees celebrating anniversaries are as follows:

Those celebrating 40 years:

Michael Sheley, Equipment Operator Senior, Colby

Those celebrating 30 years:

Jerry Barker, Engineering Technician Specialist, Silver Lake

John Berndsen, Highway Maintenance Supervisor, Winfield

Melissa Davidson, Engineering Technician Specialist, Topeka

Christopher Fasching, Highway Maintenance Supervisor, Overland Park

Frederick Gebhardt, Engineering Technician Senior, Pittsburg

Those celebrating 20 years:

Bradley Anderson, Highway Maintenance Superintendent, Abilene

Jason Dlugopolski, Equipment Operator Specialist, McLouth

Kevin Endsley, Engineering Technician Specialist, Topeka

Stacey Reeves, Engineering Technician Senior, Hutchinson

David Tipton, Equipment Operator Senior, Ottawa

Carl Zorn, Equipment Operator, Strong City

Those celebrating 10 years:

Diane Davis, Administrative Assistant, Elmdale

Mark Fulcher, Equipment Operator Midpoint, Ashland

Christopher Hathaway, Highway Maintenance Supervisor, Kansas City

Cathy Johnson, Utility Coordinator, Parkville

Joyce Muhlenbruch, Construction Engineer, Dodge City

Arthur Salvatierra, Equipment Operator, Wichita

Terry Shank, Equipment Operator Senior, Salina

