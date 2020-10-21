KDHE adds North Dakota, Andorra to travel quarantine list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDHE has added two new locations to its travel quarantine list.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has amended its travel quarantine list to include those who have traveled to North Dakota and the country of Andorra starting on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The KDHE said it evaluates the previous two week’s case rates by 100,000 population for states and countries. It said places with higher rates, around three times higher than Kansas, are added to the list. It said North Dakota has a two-week case rate 3.5 times higher than Kansas while Andorra’s is 4.9 times higher.

According to the KDHE, the list is effective for all people returning to or entering Kansas on the effective dates. It said a comprehensive list of those needing to quarantine for 14 days includes visitors and Kansans who have:

Travel to or from North Dakota on or after October 21.

Travel to or from the country of Andorra on or after October 21.

Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

Been on a cruise ship or a river cruise on or after March 15.

The KDHE said travel quarantines do not prohibit travel through Kansas. It said people from these places may still travel through the state, but it recommends limited stops, wearing masks at rest stops or when getting gas and being six feet from others when doing so. It said if the destination is Kansas, they are required to quarantine upon arrival to their destination.

For more information on COVID-19 in Kansas, click here.

