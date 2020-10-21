Advertisement

KDHE adds North Dakota, Andorra to travel quarantine list

(MGM)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDHE has added two new locations to its travel quarantine list.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has amended its travel quarantine list to include those who have traveled to North Dakota and the country of Andorra starting on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The KDHE said it evaluates the previous two week’s case rates by 100,000 population for states and countries. It said places with higher rates, around three times higher than Kansas, are added to the list. It said North Dakota has a two-week case rate 3.5 times higher than Kansas while Andorra’s is 4.9 times higher.

According to the KDHE, the list is effective for all people returning to or entering Kansas on the effective dates. It said a comprehensive list of those needing to quarantine for 14 days includes visitors and Kansans who have:

  • Travel to or from North Dakota on or after October 21.
  • Travel to or from the country of Andorra on or after October 21.
  • Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.
  • Been on a cruise ship or a river cruise on or after March 15.

The KDHE said travel quarantines do not prohibit travel through Kansas. It said people from these places may still travel through the state, but it recommends limited stops, wearing masks at rest stops or when getting gas and being six feet from others when doing so. It said if the destination is Kansas, they are required to quarantine upon arrival to their destination.

For more information on COVID-19 in Kansas, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Volunteer in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial dies in Brazil

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
It wasn’t clear whether the volunteer received the vaccine or a placebo shot.

Coronavirus

COVID cases climb quickly, US tops 60K new infections

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
COVID-19 cases could begin to rapidly accelerate in about a week, one health expert says. As the holidays approach, doctors worry gatherings will help drive an already rampant spread. Several states are setting hospitalizations records.

National

CDC redefines COVID-19 close contact, adds brief encounters

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The CDC advises anyone who has been in close contact with a COVID-19 patient to quarantine for two weeks.

Coronavirus

Virus spikes have officials looking to shore up hospitals

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hospitals around the United States are starting to buckle from a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with several states setting records for the number of people hospitalized and leaders scrambling to find extra beds and staff.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Kansas nears 1,000 deaths statewide, governor to address outbreak in Norton

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
Gov. Laura Kelly will address the outbreak at the northwest Kansas town at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Topeka.

Coronavirus

Next up in hunt for COVID-19 vaccine: Testing shots in kids

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Multiple vaccine candidates are in final-stage studies in tens of thousands of adults, and scientists are hopeful that the next few months will bring evidence that at least some of them are safe and effective enough for widespread use.

Coronavirus

Kansas vaccination plan prioritizes health care workers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Health care workers and long-term care residents will be among those who will get the coronavirus vaccine first in Kansas, a draft plan shows.

Coronavirus

9 low-cost ways to make virtual learning easier for kids

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Palmer, NerdWallet
These items, all under $15, can help make distance learning more appealing to even the youngest learners.

Coronavirus

Gov. Kelly hopes for bipartisan statewide mask requirement

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will update Kansas on its COVID-19 mitigation efforts on Wednesday.

National

Disneyland may not reopen until spring 2021 under COVID guidelines in Calif.

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Major theme parks strongly objected to the state’s restrictions, saying they could safely operate even with thousands of people in attendance.